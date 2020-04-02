Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.79% of Primoris Services worth $51,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 109,421 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 4,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.