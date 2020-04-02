Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,136 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.52. 4,923,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

