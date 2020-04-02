Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,218. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,302.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,248,689 shares of company stock worth $250,772,585. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

