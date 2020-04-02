Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,420 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,496,000 after buying an additional 2,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 323,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $23,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 210,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,044. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

