Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,242 shares of company stock worth $366,887. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.06.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $14.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

