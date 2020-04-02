Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

