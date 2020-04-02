Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 14,301,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,416,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.