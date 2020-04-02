Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Welltower by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $44,178,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 273,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.