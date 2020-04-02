Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,819. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

