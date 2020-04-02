Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,775 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,659,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,335,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

