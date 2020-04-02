Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $480,386,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,615. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

