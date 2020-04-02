Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

ETN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

