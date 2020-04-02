Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

