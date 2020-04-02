PRIZM Price Hits $0.0806 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $81.87 million and approximately $480,485.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.03449548 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002394 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00749839 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004021 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.