Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.31). Profound Medicl posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medicl.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Cowen started coverage on Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE PROF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

