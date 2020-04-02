Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

3/27/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

3/25/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PGNX opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 195.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

