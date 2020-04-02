Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Progress Software worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

