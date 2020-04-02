Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.81% from the company’s previous close.

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Get Propetro alerts:

PUMP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 4,351,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,065. The firm has a market cap of $251.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.77. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.