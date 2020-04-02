Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $106.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $447.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.40 million to $466.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $486.18 million, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $493.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $12,440,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

