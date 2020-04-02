Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lifted by Chardan Capital from $18.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 43,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $438.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 4.83. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

