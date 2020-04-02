Proxeus (XES) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Proxeus has a market cap of $578,821.92 and $212.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.