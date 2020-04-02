Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,463

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,749 ($23.01) to GBX 1,463 ($19.24) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,535.93 ($20.20).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 942.60 ($12.40). 8,005,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,175.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

