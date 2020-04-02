PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 8.73% of PTC Therapeutics worth $262,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.