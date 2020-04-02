PTON Hits One Day Volume of $2,691.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PTON has a market capitalization of $769,114.23 and approximately $2,691.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last week, PTON has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official website for PTON is foresting.io.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

