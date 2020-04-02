Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Petmed Express worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Petmed Express stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

