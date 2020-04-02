Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $35.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

