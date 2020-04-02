Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.05 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

