Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of ADTRAN worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 34.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

