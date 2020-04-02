Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.42% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $0.90 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

