Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.04 Million in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cimpress from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.