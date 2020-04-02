Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.13 Million in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Shares of CW opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.