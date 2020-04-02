Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of United Natural Foods worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $8.85 on Thursday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $492.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

