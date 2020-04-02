Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.