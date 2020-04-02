Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Safehold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 74,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

