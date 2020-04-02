Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 22,600 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

