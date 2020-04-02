Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 77,100 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.36, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

