Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,900 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of PDF Solutions worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

