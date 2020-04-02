PumaPay One Day Volume Hits $929,422.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, HitBTC and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $929,422.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, IDEX, Upbit, Coinall, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.