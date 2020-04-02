Pure Reaches Market Cap of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.01000189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

