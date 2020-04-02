Purple Innovation Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRPL. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

