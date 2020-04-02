PutinCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PutinCoin has a market cap of $72,101.68 and $79.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029792 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.90 or 1.00724374 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000810 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,057,109,096 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

