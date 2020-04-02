PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Position Cut by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.23% of PVH worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $134,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.85.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $32.63 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

