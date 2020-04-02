Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Altair Engineering Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Altair Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $68,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,335. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 803,524 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,302 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

