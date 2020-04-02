Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MGIC stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.86. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

