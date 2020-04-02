Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 114,378 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

