Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

