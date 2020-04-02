Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Medical Transcription Billing Corp Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $105,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shruti H. Patel sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $60,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,853 shares of company stock worth $705,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

