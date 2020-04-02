Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ASML Holding NV Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ASML in a report released on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

ASML stock opened at $249.01 on Thursday. ASML has a 52 week low of $186.31 and a 52 week high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 482,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

