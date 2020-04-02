Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Issued By Wedbush

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE FUN opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.47 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.94%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tim Fisher acquired 3,660 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

