Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Shares of FANG opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.73. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after acquiring an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.